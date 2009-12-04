R. Kelly On Trey Songz: “Elephants Don’t Swat Flies”

In an interview with DJ Skee, R. Kelly had a few words to say about the lack of respect from certain artists in the business:

“When an artist starts to tell a person who has been hot for 20 years in the business, and still hot, still producing and writing with Grammys and every award that you can imagine they could have won…. and you haven’t won any,and you start giving your opinion, you’ll end up looking bad to anyone that has any kind of sense. To give me your opinion on what I should do musically, first of all you should have called me….well really you shouldn’t have. BUT, If you’re gonna step out on that limb, which is very thin, you should make a personal call if this is a personal feeling….now if you’re trying to sell an album, and start a beef then you make it public…but you have to be very careful with that. Because why would I tell Stevie Wonder, even though he doesnt have an album, you need to do this and that….or talk about Stevie Wonder. I would not do that. Because Stevie Wonder has fans too….just as Stevie Wonder and Charlie Wilson and Donny Hathaway and Sam Cooke paved the way for the Rkellys and Aaron Halls and the Dreams, and everybody else. As we come up, we’re paving the way for the next person….but you cannot talk about someone who has done what they’ve done in this industry, which has changed the industry…and still doing it. You’re trying to throw a rock on the top of the Sears Tower…

Fortunately, I am smart enough and wise enough that I don’t need to retaliate to sell my album, to be a bigger man or tougher guy. I don’t have to retaliate or do any of that. I’m going to tell you this and I want you to listen. ELEPHANTS DON’T SWAT FLIES…”

Could Kelly be referring to Trey Songz and his “D.O.A.” cover? Hear it here! Lyrics below!

“They keep comparin’ me man! / I’m a new breed! / This a farewell / Throw ’em down the stairwell / And if he wants to compare sales well, oh, Kells / That ain’t fair well / He’s a legend but I’m fresher…

“Trey Songz coming / Where Kelly at? / Why be indirect? / I think he feelin that / He got the game sold, so he layin’ back / Chillin, that’s not a fact, T-pain copycat / Who you got around you? / Them people tried to drown you / They put that Auto-Tune on you / Homies should have clowned you / Kelz you the King / but you trying to be the Dream.”