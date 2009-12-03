JLo Performs On Ellen, Does Not Fall

Jennifer Lopez visited ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ today. The singer performed her new song ‘Louboutins’ which marks the first time that Lopez has performed the track live since the American Music Awards where she notoriously fell during her dance routine. The song will be featured on her upcoming studio album ‘Love’? which is slated for release in the first quarter of 2010.

Check out her performance:

Peep the hilarious interview where she makes fun of her AMA mishap below:

JLo: “Fall Was Part Of The Plan”

Check out our JLo gallery below:

JLo sues ex-husband over sex tape