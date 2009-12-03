Tiger’s Wife Orders New Pre-Nup

I really didn’t want to continue with this Tiger Woods drama but now that his wife is fighting back (and we girls must stick together) I had to post this.

Now that Tiger Woods has come clean about his “transgressions,” we wonder what’s next for his marriage? According to msnbc.com, sources are saying that for now, wife Elin Nordegren, who is often a fixture on the 18th green at golf tournaments, is standing by her man and wants her pre-nup revised.

Get a load of what she wants:

The Daily Beast has learned exclusively that the beleaguered golfer is negotiating an immediate $5 million payout to his wife—and revising her prenup to give her as much as $55 million more to stay with him two more years. “The links legend’s spouse is reportedly being paid a hefty seven-figure amount—immediately transferred [sic] into an account she alone controls—to stick with her husband,” Zwecker wrote. “At this point, the couple needed to remain married for 10 years in order for Woods’ wife to collect a splitsville settlement of $20 million. I’m being told that time frame has been shortened—and the dollar amount increased ‘substantially.’” The lawyer familiar with the couple’s negotiations told The Daily Beast that Tiger also has agreed to shorten the original prenup to seven years from the date of marriage, meaning it will vest in another two.

