Why Do Black Men Love White Women?

Why Do Black Men Love White Women

Source: wundervisuals/Getty Images

With the recent Tiger Woods drama with his white jumpoff’s, it got us thinking why are black men so fascinated with white women once they become successful?

Some say a black man might like to take part in a relationship with a white woman because they are not familiar with the race.This gives the relationship in itself a kind of thrill, and makes it one to store in the memory box. The white woman looks different, acts different, smells different, comes from a different world.

A black man knows a black woman like the back of his hand, so this makes the black woman a bit of a bore.  They then seek out the unknown or thrill they think they’ll get with a white woman which they think will get them out of the  little box which they live in.

We found a website/blog that is exploring the fascination with white women and has started a dialogue for everyone to weigh in on. The site, afieldnegro.com, has put together a plethora of examples that may or may not be surprising in an effort to open up the floor to this discussion.

Could Mr. Right be white?

Take a look at some of famous celebs who have dated or married white women:

Angela Simmons talks interracial dating

