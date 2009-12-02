“Donate To A Diva” For Domestic Violence

Hair care brand “Diva by Cindy” has launched its first annual “Donate to a Diva” campaign to benefit victims of domestic violence. The goal of initiative is to increase awareness of domestic abuse and to partner with businesses and volunteers to make and donate gift bags to women in nine shelters located in Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.

At least 250 women from shelters in the Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia areas will receive special Donate to a Diva gift bags this holiday season to uplift theirspirits through a potentially difficult time of year.

“For years at my salon, Shades of U, we’d host residents from our local battered women’s shelter for a day of pampering,” says Cindy Tawiah, founder of Diva by Cindy. “Now, through the Donate to a Diva campaign, I want to help even more women to feel beautiful and cared for during the holidays.”

The nine shelters whose residents will receive gift bags are:

Hannah House, DC

N Street Village, DC

My Sister’s Place, DC

Family & Children’s Services, MD

Heal A Woman To Heal A Nation, MD

The House of Ruth, MD

Bethany House for Battered Spouses, VA

Fairfax County Women’s Shelter, VA

Loudoun Abused Women’s Center, VA

These special Donate to a Diva gift bags are filled with some of Diva by Cindy’s signature products. Diva by Cindy is also partnering with local businesses to donate additional products and gift certificates to the bags. Companies like the Brown Sugar Candle Co. and consultants like make-up artist ArTIAstry have signed on. Other providers of beauty services and related goods are welcomed to contribute to the gift bags, as well.

As a special thanks to customers, local residents and domestic violence advocates who purchase the Donate to A Diva gift bag, Diva by Cindy is giving a Support A Diva Kit, which includes the new Divalicious Body Lotion, a Donate to a Diva campaign pin, plus a scratch-off card worth discounts on the next Diva by Cindy purchase.

