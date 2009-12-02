Frankie’s Long Lost Daughter Is Also Pregnant

I recently told you that Keyshia Cole is preggers and I just found out she’s having a boy!!! Not only is Frankie about to become a grandmother again, I’m hearing that Keyshia has a long-lost sister who is also pregnant! That’s right, Frankie has yet ANOTHER child that has popped up out of the woodwork…

According to sister2sister.com, Frankie has located another of her long-lost children, a 17-year-old daughter, who is also expecting. Whether we’ll get to meet the new sister on “Frankie and Neffe” is up in the air. Supposedly a second season of the BET reality spin-off won’t be greenlit until Frankie changes her ways. Specifically, producers want her to act more professional and show up for shooting on time.

Take a look at Frankie and her family below:

