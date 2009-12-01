NEW MUSIC: R. Kelly, Tyrese, Robin Thicke & The-Dream’s “Pregnant”

R. Kelly released his ninth studio album, “Untitled,” today. Though we’re afraid to admit it, Robert still knows how to make good music, despite his legal (and personal) issues. We’re not sure how appropriate this song is considering his alleged criminal background, but pushing all that aside, it could be yet another babymaker.

“Pregnant” closes out the 15-track album, and Kelly enlisted the help of hitmakers Robin Thicke, The-Dream, and Tyrese to sing along. Hear the men swoon and croon below:

