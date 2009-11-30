First Pics of Seal And Heidi Klum’s Baby

Heidi Klum and hubby Seal show off pics of their picture-perfect baby girl, Lou Sulola.

On Klum’s web site, the pictures are accompanied by Seal’s “A Father’s Way” from “The Pursuit Of Happiness” soundtrack. Klum, 36, also posted a note about the family’s newest addition.

“It´s difficult to imagine loving another child as much as you love your existing children,” she writes. “Anyone who has a family will tell you this. Where will one find that extra love?…On Friday October ninth 2009 at 7:46 pm, the answer to this question came in the form of our fourth child and second daughter.”

Heidi and Seal attend 2009 Emmy Awards

Take a look at the video and pics below: