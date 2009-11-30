Serena Williams Fined Record $82,500 For Tirade

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Grand Slam administrator Bill Babcock tells The Associated Press that Serena Williams has been fined a record $82,500 for her tirade at this year’s U.S. Open and could be suspended from that tournament if she has another “major offense” in the next two years. Williams faces a “probationary period” at Grand Slam tournaments in 2010 and 2011, Babcock said Monday.

If she has another incident at a major championship in that time, the fine would increase to $175,000 and she would be barred from the following U.S. Open. Babcock said the previous highest fine for a Grand Slam offense was about $48,000 to Jeff Tarango in the 1990s.

Williams lashed out at a lineswoman after a foot-fault call at the end of her U.S. Open semifinal loss.

