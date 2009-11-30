PASS OR FAIL? MJB’s New Album Cover

While Mary J. Blige toured with Robin Thicke in 2008, she worked on her upcoming ninth album titled “Stronger withEach Tear.” The first single, “The One,” featured Drake, and the track, “Stronger,” which is the lead single from the soundtrack to the basketball documentary “More Than a Game”, was supposed to be included on the album, however the label decided against it. The official second single is called I Am” and will be released December 8.

“Stronger withEach Tear” is expected to be released on December 21, 2009 along with the premiere of her reality show on BET.

So what do you think of the cover? Pass or fail?

