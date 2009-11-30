Again? Usher’s Girl Causing Drama With His Mama!

According to the New York Daily News, Usher, a Jive Records artist, is rumored to be dating, Grace Miguel, who used to work as an executive at Jive’s competitor, Island Def Jam.

“Some people see it as a conflict of interest,” a music insider tells the paper. “She’s still under contract with Def Jam, but Grace seems to be calling the shots behind the scenes on Usher’s album.”

Agrees another source: “It has complicated things tremendously. Usher has her calling the shots now. Grace has been taking calls with the big bosses at Jive regarding Usher’s CD, and the label doesn’t like it.”

In a separate issue, Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, and Miguel “aren’t exactly getting along,” the paper reported. According to a source, Patton is “mad that Grace is stepping on her toes and meddling in her management affairs.”

Says the insider: “Jonetta sees Grace as a rival for her son’s attention — just like Tameka was — and, even worse, she thinks all of Grace’s meddling could affect Usher’s album.”

Neither Miguel nor Usher — whose new album “Raymond v. Raymond” has been pulled from its Dec. 21 release date and shelved indefinitely — have commented on the rumors. (from Eurweb)

