Beyonce’s “I Am…Yours” Thanksgiving Special! (VIDEO)

ABC aired Beyonce’s Thanksgiving special on Wednesday, a behind the scenes peak into her “I Am…Yours” Tour.

Watch the entire episode here, where you’ll see raw video footage of a young Beyonce at home and on StarSearch, and her perform everything from “Hello” and “Halo” to a slowed-down version of “Sweet Dreams” and jazzed-up version of “Crazy In Love.” She exposes all her inspirations behind each song (one of which, of course, being her hubby Jay, who makes an appearance, as well), sings a medley of Destiny’s Child’s greatest hits, and shows and proves that she’s not so nice when it comes to planning a show.

