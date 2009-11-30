Why Is Tiger Woods Hiding From The Cops?

Days after he was supposed to speak with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Tiger Woods and wife Elin Nordegrens are scheduled to speak with authorities at their Orlando, Fla.-area about the minor car accident outside their Florida that left Woods with facial lacerations. The couple turned the troopers away both Friday and Saturday.

According to US magazine, although they are not required by law to discuss the incident, the couple’s reluctance to talk fuels ongoing speculation that a heated argument — regarding a National Enquirer story claiming Woods’ affair with Rachel Uchitel — played a role in Woods’ injuries.

While pulling his 2009 Cadillac SUV out of his driveway, Woods hit a fire hydrant and then slammed into a tree around 2:25 a.m.

Tigers Woods,retained the services of Orlando criminal attorney Mark NeJame to represent him in relation to Friday morning’s incident at the golfer’s Orlando home.

The clean cut golfer issued the following statement today:

As you all know, I had a single-car accident earlier this week, and sustained some injuries. I have some cuts, bruising and right now I’m pretty sore. This situation is my fault, and it’s obviously embarrassing to my family and me. I’m human and I’m not perfect. I will certainly make sure this doesn’t happen again. This is a private matter and I want to keep it that way. Although I understand there is curiosity, the many false, unfounded and malicious rumors that are currently circulating about my family and me are irresponsible. The only person responsible for the accident is me. My wife, Elin, acted courageously when she saw I was hurt and in trouble. She was the first person to help me. Any other assertion is absolutely false. This incident has been stressful and very difficult for Elin, our family and me. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes that we have received. But, I would also ask for some understanding that my family and I deserve some privacy no matter how intrusive some people can be. Windermere Police Chief Daniel Saylor says that Nordegren used a golf club to smash the back window and free Woods from the vehicle. “According to officers, she was very upset and frantic,” Saylor tells WFTV. When troopers arrived on the scene, Woods was reportedly going in an out of consciousness but was quickly stabilized.

