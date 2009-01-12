Tito Jackson Hit With Paternity Lawsuit

Hey, remember Tito Jackson? He’s one of few Jacksons that has somehow managed to keep his post-Jackson 5 business on the super low.

Until he was hit with a paternity suit.

According to United Press International,

Former Jackson 5 member Tito Jackson should legally be declared the biological father of a 25-year-old New York woman, a lawsuit alleges. Tanay Rodney Jackson’s lawsuit in Brooklyn Family Court alleges Jackson confessed to her while she was a teenager that he was, indeed, her father although he never publicly admitted their familial bond, the New York Post reported Sunday. “He told me he was my father when I was 17,” the younger Jackson alleges in her suit. “He didn’t want it public. He was ashamed.”

Ouch! If he wasn’t gonna claim her, the 55-year-old singer probably should have just kept his mouth shut.

