BET’s “Buppies:” The Urban “Sex & The City”?

Ever since the end of our favorite shows like Girlfriends and Sex and The City, there has been a serious gap in our weekly TV line up. Enter “Buppies,” a new original BET web series about a group of Black Urban Princesses; wealthy successful women navigating their way through the glamorous Hollywood life. The show stars Tatyana Ali, who plays Quinci, an entertainment publicist. According to BET.com:

After losing her father and being dumped by her fiancé, Quinci, the socialite daughter of a Hollywood celebrity, realizes that her friends are her only real family left. This provocative and ironic series chronicles the relationship dramas of Quinci’s dysfunctional but virtually inseparable friends as they navigate the perks and pratfalls faced by LA’s young black power elite.

The webisodes are available every Tuesday at 8, on BET.com.

Check out the gallery below to learn more about the cast of Buppies:

Here is the first webisode:

Oprah’s “OWN” Network To Launch In 2011

Happy Thanksgiving From HelloBeautiful!