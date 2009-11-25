PASS OR FAIL: Mag Photoshops Model’s Pregnant Belly

Model Jourdan Dunn plays “Foxy Brown” in the latest issue of i-D Magazine. Jourdan, 19, is one of the few models of color on the rise, in addition to Chanel Iman, Sessilee Lopez and Arlenis Sosa. She recently announced that she was expecting a baby boy in December, meaning she’s at least 8 months along, but you wouldn’t be able to tell by the looks of this photo shoot, of which she’s been catching flack for being so thin.

“It was really hard,” she admits of her unplanned pregnancy. “All I could think about was what my mom was going to say, my agency, my boyfriend. When I told my mom, she started crying and blaming herself. She got pregnant with me at the same age, and she said, ‘I don’t want you to have to go through what I did,'” she once told Teen Vogue.

So, what do you think? That she’s too skinny to be so pregnant? That she’s just lucky enough to not have gained much weight? Or that the magazine photoshopped and eliminated her protruding belly? If so, was that the right thing to do?

