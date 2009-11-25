Rihanna’s New Album Prices Slashed To 99 Cents!!

Def Jam, Rihanna’s label, has announced that they’ve teamed up with Amazon to sell her brand new album, “Rated R,” for the grand total of…$0.99.

We understand she’s on a whirlwind of promos, but it seems that no amount of interviews, racy photo shoots, and controversial quotes (“I grab boobies all the time; I’m obsessed,” “If you don’t send your boyfriend naked pictures, I feel bad for him,” and “I want good food and good sex for Christmas“) can distract us from the fact that she put out not one, not two, but three so-so singles.

Get Rihanna’s new album Rated R on Amazon.com for only 99 cents, this week only!

GALLERY: 2009 American Music Awards

Rihanna: “Size Matters”