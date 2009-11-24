Why Is Fantasia Lying About Her Married Man?

I recently told you about Fantasia messing around with a married man, well the singer was recently interviewed by honeymag.com and straight up lied about him.

Check out what she had to say about her mystery man:

Yes, [the rumors] were all really cute to me. I guess it was something about a guy from T-Mobile? Inaccurate. He was hot, but I think I’m looking for my own man. There’s no boo in my life, I’m married to my career. Right now I’m not really focused on a boyfriend; we all know what happens when you get them… I have no tattoo on my shoulder, [the rumor] was very well put together! I wear my body out more purposefully now and when I’m walking I see people checking, “Like does she have a tattoo there?” As a matter of fact, I’ve never even [met him] before. I think I’d want to be with a guy who’s in the same tax bracket as I am … or higher!

Maybe it’s me, but let’s see you have a tat of the dude’s name on your shoulder!!! Care to explain that???

Take a look at Fantasia below:

10 signs your husband is cheating