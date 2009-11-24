RUMOR: Keyshia Cole IS Pregnant

I’ve been telling you guys that Keyshia Cole is pregnant, even though her peeps have denied it. Well it seems that the rumors just may be true. According to one of our trusted gossip website necolebitchie.com, readers are sending her info confirming that Keyshia IS indeed pregnant. Here’s what she found out:

After Keyshia Cole was noticeably absent from Sunday’s American Music Awards where she was nominated for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist, I sent out a tweet inquiring about her whereabouts. “Keyshia Cole’s man must be laying down the piiiiiiiiiiiipe. Ain’t seen her in a minute :-p“. Of course I was joking as I always do, but shortly afterwards I was bombarded with emails that she has moved to Cleveland with her boyfriend Daniel “Boobie” Gibson of the Cavaliers and she is still working on new music. One interesting one in particular: Ok…Necole Is Keyshia Cole pregnant?…Maybe this was already confirmed and I missed it but I will tell you the story anyways! So I am on facebook and the owner of the hair shop I go to said she saw Keyshia Cole and Boobie in Beachwood Mall. She actually met them. The mall is in the Cleveland area and Boobie and Keyshia are often seen there. However the women who met them said she was six or seven months pregnant! Oh lorddd…when did this happen. I mean seven months is pretty far along. I figured you would find this interesting because you posted on something about Keyshia on Twitter the other day! She was spotted with Boobie in Cleveland on Sunday giving away turkeys and groceries to 150 families at the Bethany Baptist Church.

Peep an update from someone who was at the event below:

Necole, I am from Cleve and was at that event as a volunteer for one of the companies giving away food. And she is def pregnant. They were instructing people to shoot the upper body only. I saw it with my own 2 eyes. This event was in the Steeleyard Commons. And a guy that works in the Beachwood mall told us he had seen her in the LV store and she was big. And that was prior to me seeing her myself. -via comments

So I think congratulations just may be in order for Keyshia and Daniel!

Is Keyshia Cole ready to settle down?

Take a look at the couple below handing out turkeys: