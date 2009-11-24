Already? Beyonce To Release Album In 2010

The lady does nothing but work.

She just wrapped her world tour, completing her final show in the U.K., has just re-released her third album “I Am…Sasha Fierce,” as well as the “I Am…Yours” DVD (footage from an intimate Vegas performance), and now Beyonce is claiming another album will be ready as early as 2010.

“I’ll see you in a year with a new album,” she said after completing her concert at the Trent FM Arena in Nottingham, UK. (Watch below at the 1:00 mark).

