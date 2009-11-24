GIRLFIGHT: Khloe K vs Kobe’s Wife Vanessa

New NBA wife Khloe Kardashian may want to slow her roll. According to MediaTakeOut.com, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant was ready to WHOOP Khloe Kardashian’s azz for talking RECKLESS during a Lake game last week.

Here’s what they’re saying:

Apparently Vanessa came to the game with some of her bodyguards, and Khloe tried making some slick comments about her. Here’s how the Chicago Sun Times is reporting it: One nearby observer claims both Khloe and Kris voiced snide comments about Laker wives. Kardashian supposedly was irked seeing Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, accompanied by bodyguards as she went to the ladies room.

When Bryant heard about the complaint, she reportedly just rolled her eyes and added her own ”stage whisper” to the chorus of Laker wives’ comments.

Khloe must not have heard how Vanessa gets down, homegirl is from East LA!!!

GIRLFIGHT: Vanessa Bryant vs Trina

Take a look at the wives and their husbands below:

Kobe’s wife calls Trina a “no-talent dwarf”