Timbaland Drops Chris Brown From Album

(From tmz.com)

Chris Brown was officially dropped from a track on Timbaland’s new album — and sources tell TMZ, the decision wasn’t entirely about the music. A source close to Brown tells TMZ the singer’s vocals were removed from a song called “The One I Love” due to the “drama” surrounding him.

Tim’s manager, Marcus Spence, confirms Brown was dropped from the song — but insists the move was a “creative decision for both parties” adding, “There’s nothing against Chris. We love Chris.” But according to rapper D.O.E. — who does appear on the track — the song was originally called “Maniac” … but was changed because “some people” didn’t think it would be a good idea to attach Brown to a song with that title.

Funny enough — Timbaland’s album will be released the same day as Brown’s … December 8th.

