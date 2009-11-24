Remove Your Superwoman Cape This Thanksgiving

Before you head off to the supermarket to begin the grand performance of holiday entertaining, in the art of ‘Removing Your Cape’ think about a nice relaxing holiday that you can actually enjoy and are not slaving in the kitchen and cleaning up dirty dishes. Now let’s not just think about it, let’s do it!

Begin with planning! First, how many people will be stopping by? Get a head count and give yourself room for a few extra people. Next how will you work out the food? I hardly recommend cooking everything, it is a lot to do and it’s never any fun to be in the kitchen and hear everyone in the next room having a great time. So have everyone chip in. If you are going to cook the Turkey, have everyone bring a side dish. If you are going to make the all of the food, have everyone bring dessert and drinks. Coordinate a list so you have enough sides and main dishes as well as desserts and everyone knows what they are contributing.

How can the kids help? The kids can either help with the cooking the day before (my kids love to measure, pour and stir), and or setting the table for guests on the day of. Another way they can help is by helping you clean out the refrigerator the day before. You want to have room for all of the food you are about to make for this grand feast!

Click here to continue reading this story

Also On HelloBeautiful: