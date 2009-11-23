Janet Jackson Spotted With Colin Farrell

An unlikely couple may be in the making.

Janet Jackson was spotted warming up to actor and ladies’ man Colin Farrell. According to eonline.com, the two were seen last week sitting side by side in a booth at the renowned Polo Lounge located in the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Jackson performed a medley of her hits on Sunday night’s “2009 American Music Awards.” Meanwhile, Farrell has several movies in the works.

