How To Pick Out A Bottle Of Wine

Picking out a bottle of wine can be a very daunting task. If you’re trying to find the perfect bottle for your Thanksgiving fest we’ve gathered these tips and tricks for a handy wine guide!

1. Pairing

Wine preference is definitely a personal thing but there is a general rule that you want to pair a red wine with a heavier meal and white wine with a lighter meal.

2. Reds

Reds are definitely the more full-bodied choice when comes to wines. Some more simple and safe reds are Pinot Noir, Merlot or Gamay. If you want something more complex go for a Syrah/Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, or Zinfandel.

3. Whites

White wines are definitely great for lighter meals as well as desserts. If you like sweeter wines then maybe Gewurztraminer, Riesling or Muscat dessert might be the best for you. If you prefer more dry whites then a Chardonnay, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, or Sauvignon Blanc would be up your alley.

4. Price

Expensive wines tend to be better than cheap ones and that’s just a face that we all have to deal with. I would recommend to stay around the $15-$20 range for a cheaper wine and then if you want to spend more go ahead and do that. Remember, cheap wine tends to give you a headache and could give you a nasty hangover the next day as well.

5. Ask An Expert

If you still need helping finding a good wine, ask the people who work at the wine store! They are there to help and can point you in the right direction as long as you have a general idea of what you want. Most likely they have tried a lot of the wines they sell themselves and can give you a first-hand opinion of certain bottles.