Chanel Iman is featured in Vogue Germany‘s 2009 issue. The super model posed for an editorial fashion spread entitled ” Minnie in Wunderland.” The photos, which have a vintage Minnie Mouse theme, can be found in the December 2009 issue of the magazine.

