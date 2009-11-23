Oprah’s “OWN” Network To Launch In 2011

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Oprah recently announced that her daytime network television show of 23 years would end in 2011 so that she could concentrate on creating a cable channel in her name. According to eurweb.com, Oprah’s new cable network OWN will debut in January 2011 — eight months before Oprah Winfrey’s syndicated talk show airs its final episode and three years after the joint venture with Discovery Communications was originally formed.

“Oprah has been nourishing people through her television show for nearly 25 years, a legacy that has touched millions the world over,” said Christina Norman, CEO of OWN. “She is the life force behind OWN and will be guiding the effort for this completely new 24-hour television experience premiering in January 2011.”

We’re sure Oprah will do just fine in cable!

