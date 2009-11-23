VIDEO: 2009 AMA Performances

If you missed the American Music Awards, here are some of the performances you may have wanted to see:
Janet Jackson opened the show with a couple of her hit songs including her new single “Make Me.”
Rihanna gets a little RATED R on the American Music Awards stage:
Alicia Keys & Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind:
Mary J. Blige performs “I Am” from her upcoming album….
Jennifer Lopez performs and dances and takes a spill while performing her new song “Louboutins.”
