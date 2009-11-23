VIDEO: 2009 AMA Performances

If you missed the American Music Awards, here are some of the performances you may have wanted to see:

Janet Jackson opened the show with a couple of her hit songs including her new single “Make Me.”

Rihanna gets a little RATED R on the American Music Awards stage:

Alicia Keys & Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind:

Mary J. Blige performs “I Am” from her upcoming album….

Jennifer Lopez performs and dances and takes a spill while performing her new song “Louboutins.”

MJB took to the stage to sing her latest single, “I Am“:

Also On HelloBeautiful: