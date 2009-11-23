NEW MUSIC: Tiny’s “My Private Place”

Check out this new song from R&B singer/songwriter, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, formerly of Xscape. T.I.’s other half is keeping herself busy these days, She’s putting in work in the studio writing songs for her girl group OMG and others. She’s also on the road with her group, which consists of her daughter Niq, 13, Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae, 10, and sisters Bahja, 12, and Lourdes, 10.

Take a listen and tell us what you think:

T.I. to marry Tiny upon prison release

Take a look at Tiny below:

Is it cliche to be in love with an inmate?