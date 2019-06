Check out this new video from Toni Braxton featuring Trey Songz titled “Yesterday”. The video features cameos by LA Lakers Shannon Brown, Ron Artest and Brooke Hogan.

Take a look at the video below and tell us what you think:

Toni Braxton: “Not Sure Why My Marriage Broke Up”

Check out our Toni gallery below:

Toni Braxton separates from husband