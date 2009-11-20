VIDEO: Shakira “Gives It Up” To Lil’ Wayne!

Shakira can be added to the lengthy list of artists who have enlisted the star power help of Lil’ Wayne. Shakira shakes it up with the human auto-tune on her new single, “Give It Up To Me.” This is the follow-up song to the debut single, “She Wolf,” off her upcoming album, “She Wolf” set to hit US stores November 23.

The Bollywood beat plus Timbaland ad-libs and Lil’ Wayne rhymes make this track a hit! Plus, the Beyonce-esque onesies don’t hurt either.

Check out the video below!!!

Are Those Dreadlocks On Your Head Shakira??

