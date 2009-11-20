VIDEO: Oprah Tears Up Announcing Show’s End

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

UPDATE: Here’s the video of Oprah tearing up as she announces that her show will end in 2011 after 25 years on the air:

Her full statement:

“So here we are, halfway through the season 24. And it still means as much to me to spend an hour everyday with you as it did in 1986. So why walk away and make next season the last? Here is the real reason. I love this show. This show has been my life. And I love it enough to know when it’s time to say goodbye. 25 years feels right in my bones and it feels right in my spirit. It’s the perfect number, the exact right time.”

It’s the end of an era! Oprah Winfrey is set to announce today on her show that her powerhouse daytime TV show,will end its run in 2011 after 25 seasons on the air. According to eurweb.com, the talk show host will make an official announcement and give more details live on today’s live broadcast of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”

“Oprah will be ending her talk show. She’ll be speaking about it in her live show,” a spokesman from Harpo, Inc., told CNN.

In 2004, Winfrey unveiled her most famous giveaway, when nearly 300 members of the studio audience opened a gift box to find the keys to a new car inside. The stunt became a classic show moment as much for Winfrey’s reaction — “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car! Everybody gets a car!” — as its $7 million price tag.

We will miss Oprah!

Robin Givens goes in, Oprah apologizes

Take a look at our Oprah gallery: