In what is likely an effort to clear her name before she goes for the Presidential bid in 2012, Sarah Palin sits down with filmmaker John Ziegler to chat about the race, her family, and all those crazy baby rumors in Ziegler’s new documentary, Media Malpractice.

Check out an excerpt of the interview below. What do you think about her efforts to continue campaigning in the next four years?



Also On HelloBeautiful: