VIDEO: Hot Mess Fitness

We had our WTF moment of the day when we came across this video on freddyo.com and had to share with our readers.

The clip, which is really a TV show pitch that someone is trying to shop to BET or VH1 networks. The Gym instructor ”KING JAMES” lets these what he calls “fats A$$” women have it…He calls them out of their names and makes fun of them in hope that they will make changes and lose the weight… He even goes as far as to hit them with a bat…. Yes a BAT and its all real … What type of person wants to work out with a man that calls them out of their name and beats them.

Watch the video and tell us what you think:

