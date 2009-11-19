VIDEO: Janet Jackson’s ABC Interview

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Janet Jackson’s ABC interview aired last night and the singer spoke candidly about the passing of her brother Michael Jackson, no longer being with Jermaine Dupri, her career and more.
Watch the video:
Janet says she’s not back with JD
Take a look at Janet below:
SNEAK PEEK: Janet’s “Make Me” video