VIDEO: Janet Jackson’s ABC Interview

Janet Jackson’s ABC interview aired last night and the singer spoke candidly about the passing of her brother Michael Jackson, no longer being with Jermaine Dupri, her career and more.

Watch the video:

Janet says she’s not back with JD

Take a look at Janet below:

SNEAK PEEK: Janet’s “Make Me” video

