Mary J. Blige has decided to rename her forthcoming album, changing the title from ‘Stronger’ to ‘Stronger With Each Tear’ reports wrapup.com. The record is preceded by the singer’s new song ‘I Am’ which she is expected to perform for the first time at this Sunday’s star-studded American Music Awards.

