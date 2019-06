GQ has crowned President Barack Obama “Leader of the Year” in its forthcoming December issue.

The honor is part of GQ’s “Men of the Year” roundup which also highlights LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant as “Champion of the Year,” Olympian Usain Bolt as “Speed Racer of the Year,” and rappers Wale, Kid Cudi, and Drake as “‘Gangster’ Killers Of The Year.”

The December issue comes with five different covers.

