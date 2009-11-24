10 Ways To Spike The Thanksgiving Punch!

The leaves gradually changed colors, temperatures have dropped and Halloween is long gone. These are all signs that we are well into Fall and prepping for the next busy holiday, Thanksgiving. The hustle and bustle of buying all the necessary ingredients for the Thanksgiving dinner, cleaning the house, and organizing any travel and sleeping arrangements can leave you drained and in need of some R&R (rest and relaxation).

No worries, we have searched and found 10 adult holiday drink recipes for you to try at home. Pair the drinks with a meal or pour yourself a cup and snuggle into the couch. Whichever you choose to do, these drinks serve as the right touch to help calm your nerves and relax your mind.

Mocha Nog Punch

(courtesy of Delish.com and marie claire)

10 parts Kahlúa Mocha

5 parts Absolut Vanilla

20 parts Eggnog

Combine ingredients and serve in a punch bowl with a floating ice block.

Hint: Freeze ice with coffee beans for decoration.

Depaz Hottie

(courtesy of Delish.com and marie claire)

1 lb Brown Sugar

2 oz Depaz Cane Syrup

1/4 lb Butter

Pinch of salt

4 oz Fresh Apple Cider

1/2 tsp Nutmeg

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

Blend the ingredients together and bring to a boil before removing from the heat.

For Individual preparation:

Using the above cocktail base, select an appropriate mug.

Then add:

2 heaping tbs prepared cocktail base

2 oz Depaz Blue Cane Amber Rhum

Approximately 6 oz hot water

Garnish with ground nutmeg and a cinnamon stick.

Homemade Coquito

(courtesy of Delish.com and marie claire)

Coquito is an eggnog-like alcoholic beverage, and a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink.

28 oz Coconut Milk

2 cups Rum

14 oz Condensed Milk

4 egg Yolks

Place ingredients in blender; blend until well mixed. Pour into a bottle and refrigerate until cold. Serve in small glasses and sprinkle top lightly with nutmeg.

G’vine Frost Bite

(courtesy of Delish.com and marie claire)

1.5 oz G’vine Gin

1 coffee spoon of Lemon Pepper Zest

1.5 oz Averna Limoncello

Mix ingredients together with ice.

Merry Christi

(courtesy of Delish.com and marie claire)

2.5 oz Christiana Vodka

2 tbs Hot Chocolate Mix

2.5 oz Milk

Mix ingredients together and garnish with dark chocolate shavings.

Rum Butter Cider

(courtesy of marie claire)

1 oz Grand Marnier

1 oz Bols Butterscotch Liqueur

1 1/2 oz Zacapa 23 Year Rum

4 oz Hot Apple Cider

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a star anise. Put the first four ingredients in a mug and add the hot cider.

Hot Pumpkin

(courtesy of Cheri Loughlin for Intoxicologist.net)

1 part Hiram Walker

Pumpkin Spice Liqueur

1/2 part Kahlúa

4 parts Hot Coffee

Whipped Cream Garnish

Place ingredients into a mug in the order above. Garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin Spiced Cider

(courtesy of Cheri Loughlin for Intoxicologist.net)

4 oz Apple Cider

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Pumpkin Puree

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 Clove

2 oz Jameson Irish Whisky

Dash Fresh Ground Nutmeg

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick

Place cider and all ingredients except Jameson Irish Whisky in a pan. Bring to a simmer. Steep for 30 minutes. Add Jameson Irish Whisky. Serve warm or over ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Cinnamon Caramel Apple Cocktail

(courtesy of DrinkSwap.com)

1 shot Goldschlager

1 shot Caramel Liqueur

1/2 glass (chilled) Apple Cider

Pour the shot of Goldschlager in a cocktail glass, fill with 1/2 glass of the chilled apple cider, and add 1 shot of caramel liqueur. Stir to mix.

Serve in a Cocktail Glass

Coffee Nudge

(courtesy of Cheri Loughlin for Intoxicologist.net)

1/3 oz Crème de Cacao

3/4 oz Kahlúa

3/4 oz Brandy

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Whipped Cream

Mix the liqueurs together in a large mug. Fill the rest of the mug with hot coffee, and float a dollop of whipped cream on top. If you like, grate some nutmeg on top of the whipped cream.

