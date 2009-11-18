Did Fantasia Steal Someone’s Husband?

Someone is putting Fantasia on blast for stealing her man!! According to starmagazine.com, Fantasia is dating 30 year old Antwaun Cook, a former college football player from Charlotte, NC and there is one small problem, he has a WIFE!! Here’s what they’re saying:

[A month after meeting], they’d secretly hooked up twice at a local hotel … By mid September, the insider says, Antwaun, who also works as a real estate agent, dumped his teacher wife and their sons, aged 4 and 1, and moved into Fantasia’s $1.3M mansion.

DRAMA!!! But wait, there’s more, Fantasia recently got a tattoo of his last name “Cook” on her shoulder … SMDH!!!

When are women going to learn, you DON’T put a tat of a man’s name on your body!!!!

Take a look at Fantasia below:

