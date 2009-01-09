R. Kelly And Wife FINALLY Divorce!

From Bossip.com

R&B singer R. Kelly and his wife of 11 years, Andrea Lee Kelly, are officially divorced, according to a statement from their lawyers Thursday. Kelly, 42, and Andrea, 35, will have joint custody of their three children. No other details were revealed. The announcement follows Kelly’s acquittal of child pornography charges in June. The couple weathered martial ups and downs during the six-year-long case. In 2005, Andrea, filed an emergency protective order to keep the singer away from her amid claims of physical abuse which she rescinded weeks later. The couple then filed for divorce in 2006, but were still trying to make things work.

