The Second Other Woman In LisaRaye’s Divorce Scandal

The LisaRaye/Michael Misick divorce drama just took another turn. Bossip.com, has found out who the “other woman” is, besides Rocsi, that is responsible for the separation between Lisa Raye and Michael Misick, former Turks & Caico’s Premier.

Here’s what I found out:

“A few years ago this female was young and untainted, that is until Michael got her pregnant during her visit to his mansion. Michael impregnated Tania during the marriage with Lisa Raye, and when Lisa found out… all hell broke loose. People think they broke up over Rocsi, but these pictures and the pregnancy with Tania was the main factor in their problematic marriage coming to an end. Michael had this young girl on a rope, with her not even knowing that different women just like her from all over the world were flying out weekly to fill his playboy needs.”

And it turns out that this chick Tania was also involved with NBA’s Drew Gooden, and her pregnancy by Michael may have been the reason for the LisaRaye divorce..

Tania Mehra was recently eliminated from the VH1 reality show “My Antonio,” but she’s not letting that get her down. She told VH1 she hadn’t been feeling Antonio from day 1:

“For me it became like a competition,” Mehra said. “I’m a competitive person, and I think that’s what kept me there as long as I stayed. But I really wasn’t into him, and I know that’s messed up, but that’s what TV is all about. And almost 95 percent of the girls on the show were there for their own personal gain. So I have to admit that I wasn’t feeling him anyway. He’s not my kind of guy.”

The model, born to East Indian parents, has not only done fashion shows for Christian Audigier’s Ed Hardy line, but she’s also hosted parties for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and according to Maxim.com, she’s smart, too. Tania studied pre-veterinary medicine and forensic psychology at the University of Wisconsin before transferring to Cal State University and studying biology.

Check out our LisaRaye gallery below:

LisaRaye talks Al Sharpton