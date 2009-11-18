Beyonce And Alicia Keys Duet On “Elements Of Freedom”

According to thatgrapejuice.net, Alicia Keys has a track with Beyonce on her upcoming album ‘Elements of Freedom’. The track is supposedly produced by Swizz Beatz and is an up tempo club banger.

Take a look at the track listing:

1. The Element Of Freedom (Intro)

2. Love Is Blind

3. Doesn’t Mean Anything

4. Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart

5. Wait Til They See My Smile

6. That’s How Strong My Love Is

7. Unthinkable (I’m Ready)

8. Love Is My Disease

9. Like The Sea

10. Put It In A Love Song feat. Beyonce Knowles

11. This Bed

12. Distance And Time

13. How It Feels To Fly

14. Empire State Of Mind (Part II

Bey sure is making the rounds!!

