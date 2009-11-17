The Wendy Williams Show Gets Renewed!

It looks like we will be getting our daily dose of Wendy for a bit longer; Mediatakeout.com is reporting that the Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons! The show has consistently produced solid ratings, and will continue to air on Fox.

Congrats Wendy!

Keep delivering that salacious daytime chat that we love!

