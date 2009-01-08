Lisa Bonet’s Baby’s Name Is….

So Denise Huxtable finally had that baby she seemed to be carrying around for six years, and while we don’t deny that anything coming out of Lisa Bonet is probably going to be super hot, the name has us going, “…huh?”

Bonet, who renamed herself Lilakoi moon a few years back, just named her new son (…wait for it…) Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. The father is “Stargate: Atlantis” star Jason Momoa, Bonet’s boyfriend, and don’t ask us how to pronounce it, because we’re just as clueless are you are.

