Zane’s Top 9 Hot Sex Tips

The best-selling romance writer shows you how to heighten your pleasure and feel more empowered in the bedroom. (We apologize in advance for making you sweat out your hair!)

1. Use your car for more than driving

The next time you two pull into the garage, see how far back that passenger seat reclines. Or better yet, hop into the backseat and go at it like two teens out on a Saturday night.

2. Hook up in the hallway

Rough day at work? Unwind the second you get home by dropping your bag-and any inhibitions-as soon as you close the front door. Tell your man you’ve been waiting to feel his hands on you all day-and then use the doorknob to brace yourselves for impact, right there in the entryway.

3. Make love to his mind

Ask your man one simple question: “What sexual fantasy would you want to fulfill with me?” It may be as basic as wanting you to initiate sex. Or as complex as a costume and a video camera. Either way, communicating your desires and needs to each other can be the ultimate aphrodisiac. After your candid sex talk, start fulfilling his intimate wishes (if you’re comfortable with them) and ask him to reciprocate.

4. Get on top

Forget about the missionary position-tonight you’re riding high. I know you’re nervous: I’m constantly getting questions from my readers about the woman-on-top position. But you deserve to take control at times. Not only will your partner appreciate being able to lie back and enjoy himself, but you’ll also feel empowered by taking the lead. And trust me, I’m sure if you need a little assistance on top, your man will help you get into the groove.

5. Spoil yourself

Manless at the moment? Try picking a night to tune out the rest of the world and indulge your senses at home. Turn off your phone, order in a decadent meal, and only leave your scented, candlelit bath to slip into a plush robe and head for bed. Top the night off by pleasuring yourself to sleep.

