Playing Outside Can Prevent Near-Sightedness

Playing outdoors dramatically cuts a child’s risk of becoming short-sighted, research shows.

Just two or three hours of fun in the fresh air each day halves the odds of the common condition, studies have found.

The finding challenges the widespread belief that short-sightedness, in which distant objects appear blurred, is caused by an excess of close work such as computer use and TV watching.

Instead, it appears that the condition, which usually develops during childhood, is warded off by a daily dose of natural light.

The research will also strike a chord with adults whose eyesight has significantly worsened when they start working in an office.

