How Much Is A Mariah Performance Worth To You?

We just got word that Libyan dictator Colonel Gaddafi’s 38-year-old son Saif paid Mariah Carey one million dollars to perform on New Year’s Eve in St. Bart’s. SERIOUSLY?!

Says China Daily,

Mariah Carey was paid $1 million to sing just four songs at a New Year’s Eve party.

The 38-year-old singer reportedly received the staggering sum from Libyan dictator Colonal Gaddafi’s son Saif son after agreeing to perform at the Nikki Beach Club on the Caribbean island of St Barts.

Mariah, who was at the event with husband of eight months Nick Cannon, shattered all pregnancy rumours as she enjoyed champagne and oysters during the party.

Other performers included hip-hop stars Jay-Z and Timbaland, who performed together on stage, before Jay-Z saw in 2009 together with his wife Beyonce Knowles.

Guests at the star-studded event include James Bond star Daniel Craig, who was with his fiancée Satsuki Mitchell, and actor Eddie Murphy.