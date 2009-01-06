Beyoncé Shows Real Skin Tone In New L’Oreal Ad

Remember the whole beef over Beyonce’s whitewashed L’Oreal ad a few months back? Well, looks like L’Oreal is trying to make up for their bad, because B’s new ad is out and she’s looking more than a few shades darker than she did before.

Execs claimed she wasn’t photoshopped… so perhaps she was just really, really pale that day? Whatever. We like the real Beyoncé, even though she’s still a teeny bit paler than she appears to be in candid photos. At least it’s a step up?

What do you think?

