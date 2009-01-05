It’s A Recession – Have Some Ex Sex!

Now, I know we previously posted an article about whether or not you should date your ex. But now that times are tough and dates are getting more expensive these days, who says you can’t just call an ex up for a little bedtime fun? Yes, I’m serious.

NYMag.com had a great article about all the money you can save by calling an ex up for a booty call. According to Em and Lo,

Normal dates-with the requisite mani-pedis, barbershop shaves, drinks, and movie tickets-can easily add up to more than $200. But just because you’re single and can’t afford big nights out doesn’t mean you need to forgo sex altogether. Just sleep with your ex. Booty-calling an ex, at least one you’re on good terms with, is a low-risk, high-yield investment. You’re familiar with each other’s flaws already, so no need to mask them with pricey beautification or elaborate mating rituals.

Sounds ridiculous, but it actually makes a ton of sense. Even if you’re not trying to call your ex up for a little playtime, single folks everywhere would probably benefit from having a steady buddy.

To read the rest of the article and find out the CRAZY amount of money you can save over just a few months, click here. But if the relationship ended badly, you probably shouldn’t bother! What you want is a booty call – not a headache.

