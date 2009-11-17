Are Women With Big Breasts Smarter?

A bigger bra size not only gives your sex appeal a boost but also reflects your intelligence, suggests a new survey!

Women with big boobs are smarter!

A study conducted in the United States showed that women with big breasts are smarter than those who are less endowed. According to a Singapore newspaper article, Sin Chew Daily revealed that the study was aimed to find out whether the size of a woman’s bust affected her brainpower. The study, conducted by a female researcher in Chicago, involved 1,200 women.

The subjects were divided into five groups, from extra small to extra big. The study speculated that such women were smarter due to the higher level of female hormones that could result in better development in the brain.

VIDEO: Feel up your boobies with me

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net!

//

Also On HelloBeautiful: